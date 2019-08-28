|
|
Georgiana Cox
Olive Branch - Mrs. Georgiana Cox passed peacefully from this life on Monday, August 26, 2019, after a two year battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of forty-five years, Dr. Lynn Cox, of Olive Branch, MS. She was a member of the Maples Memorial United Methodist Church. She was born March 24, 1954 in Maben, MS to the late Leonard and Irene Spurgeon. Mrs. Cox attended Wood Jr. College and Mississippi State University. She worked in her field of home economics and chemistry perfecting recipes for well known food chains. For the past twenty years, she has been the business manager for their family business. Mrs. Cox's other survivors are her son, Ryan, his wife Heather, and granddaughter, Taya Audrey Cox, of Olive Branch, one sister, Nina Katherine Vujko, her aunts, Virginia Ray of Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina and Mary Barbieur, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Cox. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 3pm at Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery in Ashland, MS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association, the Wings Cancer Foundation, Maples Memorial United Methodist Church, or Liberty United Methodist Church. Brantley Funeral Home of Olive Branch has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 28, 2019