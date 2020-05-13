Gerald "Hutch" Douglas HutchersonByhalia - Gerald Douglas "Hutch" Hutcherson, 80 of Byhalia, MS, passed away on May 9, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born to Mona Ruth and Otis Buford Hutcherson on 9/26/39. A private ceremony will be held in his honor and memorials may be given to Hope Charities, Hope Community Church, Olive Branch, MS. After graduating from Memphis State University, he entered Officer Candidate School for the US Navy. He served as a Naval Office on the USS Forrestal for four years and returned to Memphis and was a successful businessman. He is survived by his wife, Ann, son, Lee and daughter in law, Stephanie, daughter, Karen and son-in law, Kelly Wintz. Grandchildren, Sam & Tyler Hutcherson, Isabella, Hannah, and Jasper Wintz.