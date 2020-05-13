Gerald Douglas "Hutch" Hutcherson
Gerald "Hutch" Douglas Hutcherson

Byhalia - Gerald Douglas "Hutch" Hutcherson, 80 of Byhalia, MS, passed away on May 9, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born to Mona Ruth and Otis Buford Hutcherson on 9/26/39. A private ceremony will be held in his honor and memorials may be given to Hope Charities, Hope Community Church, Olive Branch, MS. After graduating from Memphis State University, he entered Officer Candidate School for the US Navy. He served as a Naval Office on the USS Forrestal for four years and returned to Memphis and was a successful businessman. He is survived by his wife, Ann, son, Lee and daughter in law, Stephanie, daughter, Karen and son-in law, Kelly Wintz. Grandchildren, Sam & Tyler Hutcherson, Isabella, Hannah, and Jasper Wintz.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
May 13, 2020
