Gerald "Jerry" Melton
Brighton - Gerald "Jerry" Melton, owner and operator of Melton Tax Service since 1983, passed away on September 1st, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, Grandpa, brother, friend to everyone, hard worker, and a long time member of the Covington Church of Christ. He also worked at Firestone, built log homes, had a lime business, was a general contractor, a farmer, store owner, and loved to work in his pecan orchard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Florence Melton and his brother, Ferrell Melton. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Kelley Melton, his sister, Mary Alice McDaniel, his daughters, Karen Morris, Amy Easley, Angie Craig, Amanda Addison and their spouses, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Due to the Coronavirus, the family has chosen to have a private service at Covington Funeral Home. His friends and family love him and will miss him greatly. Friends may sign an online guestbook at www.coving tonfuneralhome.com
