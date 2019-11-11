|
|
Gerald Ray Proffitt
Memphis - Gerald Ray Proffitt, a retired painter for F&F Construction, passed away on November 8th at St. Francis Hospital-Park in Memphis. He was 74, and an Army Veteran of Vietnam, Swaggart Ministries, Elvis Impersonator for Wilson Air, and loved his kids, grandkids, and family. Mr. Proffitt is survived by his wife of 20 years, Linda Woods Proffitt; daughter, Kazan (Shawn) Fields; sons, Christopher (Molly) Rider, Anthony (Connie) Rider, Timothy Rider, Thomas (Cindy) Rider; sisters, Patsy V. Smith, Katie L. Hall, Debra C. Goodrich; brothers, Dennis Vinson, Thomas D. Woods, Michael Elvis Woods, Wayne Sanders, Samuel Sanders; many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by two brothers, Randall S. Woods, and Jeffery Woods. The family will receive friends from 1pm until the memorial service at 2pm on Thursday, November 14th at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Swaggart Ministries. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019