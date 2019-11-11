Services
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
1136 Tipton Rd.
Munford, TN 38058
(901) 837-0123
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Proffitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Ray Proffitt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Ray Proffitt Obituary
Gerald Ray Proffitt

Memphis - Gerald Ray Proffitt, a retired painter for F&F Construction, passed away on November 8th at St. Francis Hospital-Park in Memphis. He was 74, and an Army Veteran of Vietnam, Swaggart Ministries, Elvis Impersonator for Wilson Air, and loved his kids, grandkids, and family. Mr. Proffitt is survived by his wife of 20 years, Linda Woods Proffitt; daughter, Kazan (Shawn) Fields; sons, Christopher (Molly) Rider, Anthony (Connie) Rider, Timothy Rider, Thomas (Cindy) Rider; sisters, Patsy V. Smith, Katie L. Hall, Debra C. Goodrich; brothers, Dennis Vinson, Thomas D. Woods, Michael Elvis Woods, Wayne Sanders, Samuel Sanders; many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by two brothers, Randall S. Woods, and Jeffery Woods. The family will receive friends from 1pm until the memorial service at 2pm on Thursday, November 14th at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Swaggart Ministries. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -