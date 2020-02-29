|
Gerald Ray Shaw
Brighton - Gerald Ray (Jerry) Shaw, age 73, resident of Brighton, Tennessee was born on April 14, 1946 in Memphis, Tennessee. He went to be with Jesus on February 26, 2020. He is predeceased in death by his father and mother, Homer Clovis and Bertie Jeffers Shaw of Memphis, Tennessee; Jerry leaves his loving wife of almost 50 years, Marilyn Whitmore Shaw, his three children, Teresa Rider (Jay) and Kevin Shaw of Brighton, Tennessee, Andrea Shaw of Atoka, Tennessee. He also leaves one sister, Paula Shaw Brown (Bobby) of Somerville, Tennessee, four grandchildren, Haley Rider of Memphis, Tennessee, Regan Rider of Brighton, Tennessee, Harper Shaw of Oakland, Tennessee, and Jaxon Lee of Atoka, Tennessee, four nieces and three nephews.
Jerry graduated from Kingsbury High School in 1964 and attended Memphis State University and Southwest Community College, earning a degree in Fire Sciences. He enlisted in the United States Army for three years in Korea where he served as a Military Policeman during the Vietnam War. Upon discharge he was a Sergeant.
His began his 33-year career with the Memphis Fire Department in May 1969 and retired at the rank of Captain. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Atoka. His hobbies included genealogy, traveling, reading, collecting guns, woodworking, and drawing. He loved gospel music and will forever be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, and "Paw".
The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church Atoka on Tuesday, March 3rd, at 11:30am-1:00pm, with service following. Interment will be at Forest Hill East. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Memphis Fire Fighters Association.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020