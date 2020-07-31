Geraldean Smith PersonMemphis - Geraldean Smith Person passed away on July 30, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, TN. Born on July 11, 1940, in Gibson, TN, she spent her early years in Humboldt, TN, before moving to Memphis where she lived for the remainder of her life. Geraldean is survived by her devoted husband of 47 years, former Juvenile Court Judge Curtis S. Person, and a total of five children and step-children, Kathleen Person Longoria, Curtis S. Person III (Barbara), Charles Couch Jr. (Linda) of Marietta, GA, Dr. Patrick R. Person (Amy) and Christopher S. Person. She leaves behind two surviving siblings, Jane Smith Reese of Jacksonville, FL, and Michael Smith of Overland Park, Kansas, and her sister-in-law Dr. Patti Person Ray (Barry). Geraldean was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth and Happel Smith, her sister, Susan Smith Cronin, and her daughter, Jerry Leigh Meister.She was blessed with 10 grandchildren, Dr. Ritch Longoria, Jesse Longoria (Kailyn), Katie Longoria, Carson Couch, Cameron Couch, Curtis S. Person IV, Cody Person, Kendall Person, Austin Person (Amy), and Caleb Person (Abbey), along with four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.Geraldean lived a life of beauty, both externally and internally. During her days as a student at Humboldt High School, she was selected as the Homecoming Queen and the Captain of the cheerleading squad. She was also named as the Queen of the West Tennessee Strawberry Festival held in Humboldt, TN. For three decades, she was the most sought-after model in Memphis. She graced the covers of several magazines and was featured in countless fashion shows centered on raising money for charitable causes. Geraldean's devotion to the Memphis community went far beyond her modeling career. She served as Chair of the Heart Gala and the Miss Liberty Bowl Pageant. However, her devotion to and love for animals of all kinds exemplified her internal beauty as she spent her life working on the behalf of animal protection. As a Tennessee State Senator (1968-2006) her husband, Curtis, was so inspired by Geraldean's passion for animals that he served as the Senate sponsor of legislation to regulate puppy mills and increase the penalties for cruelty to animals. Geraldean and Curtis were dedicated supporters of the Memphis Humane Society.Due to the current pandemic, there will be a small, private family gathering to celebrate Geraldean's life.In light of Geraldean's passion for "all creatures great and small," the family requests that in lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Geraldean Smith Person to the Memphis Humane Society.