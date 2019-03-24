|
|
Geraldine Berretta
Bartlett, TN
age 85, of Bartlett, Tennessee passed away on Thursday March 21, 2019. Gerrie was born November 9, 1933. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church.
Gerrie is survived by her loving husband, Frank Berretta; Two sons, Ronnie and Donnie Beacham; One daughter Judy Speck (Larry).
The family will gather at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133, Sunday March 24th from 5 - 7 PM to receive friends and share in a catered reception. The funeral mass will be held Monday, March 25th, at 10:00 AM at St. Peter Catholic Church, located at 190 Adams Ave. Memphis.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to St. Peter Church Literary Society.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 24, 2019