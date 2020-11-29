Geraldine Church Klenke
(March 10, 1924-October 26, 2020)
Geraldine Church Klenke left this world on October 26, 2020 at the age of 96. She leaves behind her three daughters, Gerry Hart Duffer (Jerry), Betty K Jones (Paul deceased) and Kathy McIntosh (Malcolm), 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Louis Klenke. Brothers, James Owen Church, Harold Ray and sister Judith Ray Grooms. Surviving siblings, Elmer Clay Church and Vivian Ray Cole.
Born march 10, 1924 in Elbridge TN to Elmer Church and Byrt Johnson. She met the love of her life at Dixie high school. Ed needed a French tutor and she needed a bug collector for biology, sparking a partnership that became a happy lifelong journey together. They were married June 18, 1942.
The enclosed photo shows them being featured in the October 12, 1941 issue of LIFE magazine about military families. An article in the local Parsons TN paper about the photo brought instant fame to her in that small community.
They lived in Memphis until moving to Woodlawn shores community on the Tennessee river where their favorite pass time was sitting on the porch overlooking the river watching the hummingbirds.
Gerry charmed her friends and family with her keen wit and feisty spirit throughout her entire life. Her beautiful smile lit up a room. Though she has left this world her spirit is carried on through her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A celebration of life memorial will be planned in the future. Memorial gifts may be sent to a charity of choice
.