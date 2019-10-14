|
|
Geraldine Griffith
Memphis - Geraldine Griffith, 90, passed away October 13, 2019. She attended Southside High School, graduating in 1947. Geraldine was a former member of Trinity Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Marvin Griffith; 2 daughters, Debra Thomas (Allen), Patti Smith (Shayne); 1 son, Robert Griffith; 7 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren along with a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents, James and Lula McDaniel; 1 daughter, Sandra Kay Ash; and 1 son, Carl Griffith. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 17 from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm followed by funeral services all at Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019