Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
190 Adams Ave
Memphis, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Berratta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine King Berratta


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Geraldine King Berratta Obituary
Geraldine King Berratta

Bartlett, TN

age 85, of Bartlett, Tennessee passed away on Thursday March 21, 2019. Geraldine was born November 9, 1933. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church.

Geraldine is survived by her loving husband, Frank Berretta; Two sons, Ronnie and Donnie Beacham; One daughter Judy Speck (Larry).

The family will gather at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133, Sunday March 24th from 5 - 7 PM to receive friends and share in a catered reception. The funeral mass will be held Monday, March 25th, at 10:00 AM at St. Peter Catholic Church, located at 190 Adams Ave. Memphis.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to St. Peter Church Literary Society.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
Download Now