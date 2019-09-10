|
Geraldine Tanner Sherrill
Lucy - Geraldine Tanner Sherrill, 91, peacefully entered her eternal rest on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Geraldine was a long-time resident of the Lucy, TN community and a member of Lucy Baptist Church. Geraldine was born in Leapwood, TN Oct. 30, 1927. She was raised in Ramer, TN. and was valedictorian of her graduating class at Ramer High School. In 1945, she moved to Memphis where she met her husband and became a homemaker. An avid gardener, reader and book collector, and amateur photographer, Geraldine's favorite activity was writing letters and sending cards, poems, and words of encouragement to her family and friends. She was known to all for her faith, sweet smile, hospitality, sharing her lovely flowers, and always putting the needs of others first. Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents, Lottie and Earl Tanner; brother, J.C. Tanner; husband, Lewis Sherrill; son, Donald Sherrill; and great-great grandson, Isaiah. She is survived by four daughters, Sandra Sherrill Mosley, Dr. Beth Sherrill, Anita Sherrill Owen, and Angela Sherrill Patrick; 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, and many extended family members. Visitation will be held Tuesday, (Sep 10) from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Millington Chapel with a service on Wednesday (Sep 11) at 11:00 a.m. at Lucy Baptist Church, 4005 Lucy Rd, Millington, TN 38053. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials be made in her honor to Lucy Baptist Church or .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 10, 2019