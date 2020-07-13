Geraldine 'Jerry' Trobaugh
Munford - Mrs. Geraldine 'Jerry' Trobaugh of Munford, Tennessee departed this life on Friday, 10 July 2020 after her work here was done. She led a life of example, hard work, and true love for the Church, her Community and the Nation. She was awarded the Department of the Navy Superior Civilian Service Award for her 33 years of outstanding and superior Service, to include duties as the Programming Section Head of the Staff of the Chief of Naval Technical Training. Upon her retirement from civilian service, G.M. Furlong, Jr., Rear Admiral of the U.S. Navy noted that "her untiring effort, dedication, and matchless proficiency while carrying out her duties are legend" and contributed significantly to the success of the mission. She was an active member of the Munford Planning Commission for 30 years, and a fixture at the Munford United Methodist Church for many years. She was a steadfast contributor to many charities which showed her dedication to nature, children, and civil servants. She is remembered as a friend, mentor, advisor, mother, grandmother, and lover of a good-time. She was a true Matriarch and keeper of her family, and she is proud of us.
She was preceded in death by Mr. James Coen Trobaugh, her husband of nearly 50 years. She lived for and is survived by her brother, Mr. Tony Gross and his wife Mrs. Daisy Marie Gross; faithful daughter Louise Trobaugh Moren and her husband John Beckham Moren; devoted son James (Jimmy, J.T.) Morris Trobaugh of Munford, Tennessee; three loving grandchildren, Andrea Louise Carpenter-Crowther and her husband Christopher Crowther, Jacob Coen (J.C) Trobaugh, and Joshua Nolan Moren and his wife Brooklyne Warren Moren. She was overjoyed that her family continued to grow with the addition four great grandchildren, Willoe Grace Carpenter-Wilson, Gracie-Kate Erwin, Ricochet Lijiahlee Crowther, and Emma Jade Moren. In addition, she loved and was loved by a host of extended family, friends, colleagues, and acquaintances.
Visitation for Mrs. Trobaugh will be held Tuesday 14 July 2020, from 9:30 until 11:00 a.m. at the Munford United Methodist Church with a service to follow immediately at 11 a.m. Interment into the Helen Crigger Cemetery in Munford, Tennessee will follow the service. For your safety and the safety of others, and to honor the wishes of the Church, please be prepared to wear a mask and observe physical distancing. If you wish, in lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Jude Children's Fund, one of my Grandmother's most highly esteemed charities. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com
"Her memory will, ever, shine like golden embers in the night"