Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:30 PM
Gere F. Davies

Gere F. Davies Obituary
Gere F. Davies

Gere F. Davies, age 70, daughter of Zelda and William Fitzgerald Fay, died at Baptist Hospital Hospice on December 1, 2019, after a brief illness. She graduated from St. Agnes Academy in Memphis and attended Spring Hill College in Mobile, AL She is survived by her husband, William Paul Davies.

She was an avid reader and artist and was a passionate advocate of animal rights and their proper care.

A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, December 5th at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory to the Humane Society in Memphis would be appreciated.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
