Gerre Wells Gourley
Memphis - Gerre Gourley lived a life of faith and joy. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, she was the youngest daughter of Jack M. and Kathryn Given Wells. Her elder sister was Mariana Wells Turner.
Gerre was educated in the Memphis City Schools as well as Marin Junior College in Kentfield, California, and the University of Tennessee Medical Units where she majored in Histotechnology (the study of tissues).
A pioneer in Histotechnology, she was the supervisor of the Histology Laboratory for the City of Memphis Hospital and the University of Tennessee. She was Education Coordinator for the first School of Histotechnology in Tennessee. She held many offices in local, state and national Medical societies and was often a guest speaker at meetings nationwide. She was on the examination committee for the American Society of Clinical Pathology and the Board of Schools.
Gerre was proud of her profession and all the students who graduated from the University of Tennessee. Her students regarded her as a "tough" teacher, but she always said she was preparing them for the hard real world.
Gerre was a member of Evergreen Presbyterian Church for 87 years. During that time, she served in various capacities including Sunday School teacher, a deacon, an elder, chairman of the History Committee, Circle Leader, and trustee, as well as on the Administration Board under two pastors. In 1987, she was presented the Presbyterian Women's Life Membership Award.
In 1983, she retired and married long-time friend, Dr. Robert D. Gourley. The couple shared an interest in dog training. Gerre was also an enthusiastic rose gardener.
Gerre was active in the Kings Daughters and Sons for more than 25 years and served two terms as president of a circle. After her husband died, she volunteered with the St. Francis Hospital Hospice as well as MIFA, the Church Health Center, Target House for St. Jude. She also tutored elementary reading in the Memphis City Schools.
She moved to the Village of Germantown in 2005. With way more energy than the Energizer Bunny, she served on one of the earliest counsels, helped raise funds for the horse statue displayed at the entrance, assisted in the Make a Wish project and made countless trips to the Emergency Room with ailing neighbors. There was no assignment for the Village she did not eagerly embrace.
MIFA honored Gerre in 2008 with their First Founders Award, and she was named Volunteer of the Year at the Village the following year.
Gerre took her philosophy of life from Galatians 5:22-23. "But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law."
In numerous circles through-out this community, Gerre Gourley is a legend. Her death leaves an irreparable hole in many hearts.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Memorial Park Cemetery. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. at The Village at Germantown, 7820 Walking Horse Circle, Germantown, Tennessee 38138.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Mrs. Gourley may be offered to MIFA or to Evergreen Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from June 30 to July 5, 2019