Memphis - Gerry Ann Tarver Nichol, of Greenville and Clarksdale, Mississippi, born on July 24, 1940, to the late Annie Louise and John William Tarver, passed away at age 78 on July 6, 2019 in Memphis, Tennessee. Her husband of 54 years, Richard E.M. Nichol, Sr. (Dick), was by her side. Gerry was loved and admired throughout her life for her sharp mind, adventurous spirit, and considerable charm. Gerry graduated from the University of Mississippi in 1962 and received her PhD in psychology from Memphis State University in 1984. She worked as a school and clinical psychologist until she retired as the Director of the Memphis City Schools Mental Health Center in 1996. Upon retirement, Gerry and Dick moved to the beach in Bandon, Oregon, and spent twenty years in Oregon before returning to Memphis in 2016. Gerry is survived by her brother Russell Tarver, her children Richard, Anne, and John, and her six beloved grandchildren. There will be a service for family and close friends at St. John's Episcopal Church in Memphis at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 12. Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery is handling arrangements. Donations in Gerry's honor may be made to in Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 10, 2019