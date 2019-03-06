|
Gertrude Anne Fleischer Bozof
Memphis, TN
Gertrude Anne Fleischer Bozof died March 4, 2019. She was married to her husband, Morris, just 2 weeks short of 72 years when he died 2 years ago. They met while attending and graduating from Humes High School. In their younger years, they enjoyed life as beautiful dancers where friends & crowds surrounded them to watch. Hers was a full life that included being a real estate agent, bowling, golfing, going to the horse races in Hot Springs, playing lots of Mahjong and just having fun times with many longtime friends.
She will be sorely missed by her children Alan J. Bozof (Lynn), Hal L. Bozof (Margaret), Barbara L. Magdovitz (Earl), and Cathy R. Stiner (Marc); her sister Sylvia LaVene (Stuart), brothers Bertrand Fleischer (Marti) and George Fleischer; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 7th in the Levy-Cooper Chapel at Temple Israel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple Israel, Chabad, MJCC, or to a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 6, 2019