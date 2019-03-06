Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Levy-Cooper Chapel at Temple Israel Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Bozof
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude Anne Fleischer Bozof

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gertrude Anne Fleischer Bozof Obituary
Gertrude Anne Fleischer Bozof

Memphis, TN

Gertrude Anne Fleischer Bozof died March 4, 2019. She was married to her husband, Morris, just 2 weeks short of 72 years when he died 2 years ago. They met while attending and graduating from Humes High School. In their younger years, they enjoyed life as beautiful dancers where friends & crowds surrounded them to watch. Hers was a full life that included being a real estate agent, bowling, golfing, going to the horse races in Hot Springs, playing lots of Mahjong and just having fun times with many longtime friends.

She will be sorely missed by her children Alan J. Bozof (Lynn), Hal L. Bozof (Margaret), Barbara L. Magdovitz (Earl), and Cathy R. Stiner (Marc); her sister Sylvia LaVene (Stuart), brothers Bertrand Fleischer (Marti) and George Fleischer; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 7th in the Levy-Cooper Chapel at Temple Israel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple Israel, Chabad, MJCC, or to a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.