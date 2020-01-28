Services
E. H. Ford Mortuary - MEMPHIS
3390 ELVIS PRESLEY BLVD
Memphis, TN 38116
(901) 345-9558
Gertrude Scruggs
Wake
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ward Chapel A.M.E. Church
1125 S. Parkway East
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Ward Chapel A.M.E. Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Ward Chapel A.M.E. Church
Gertrude Davis "Squeaky" Scruggs

Gertrude Davis "Squeaky" Scruggs Obituary
Gertrude "Squeaky" Davis Scruggs

Gertrude "Squeaky" Davis Scruggs, 87, a retired educator of the Memphis City Schools and Clark County Schools District (Las Vegas, Nevada), passed away Tuesday, January 22, 2020. She was a member of Avery Chapel A.M.E. Church. The wake will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Ward Chapel A.M.E. Church, located at 1125 S. Parkway East. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 12:00 noon, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m., Ward Chapel A.M.E. Church, Reverend Eric J. Knowles officiating.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
