Gertrude Hildegard Warren


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gertrude Hildegard Warren Obituary
Gertrude Hildegard Warren

Niceville, FL

Gertrude Hildegard Warren, 96 years-old, died on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Niceville, Florida, from a myriad of afflictions accumulated through the latter part of her long life. Only her strong will to live and the love of her children and close friends sustained her and gave her strength to continue.

Gertrude was born on 14 Dec 1922 in Frankfurt, Germany, to Sofie and Wilhelm Stein. She was the oldest of three children. She grew up at a turbulent time in Germany as the world was in turmoil, suffering through the great depression and World War II. Although she saw her share of adversity and tragedy, she faced the world with unparalleled hope and optimism. She matured into a proud and dignified woman who had a passion for life and a wonderful sense of humor. She also developed a stubborn steak that would later be inherited by her children.

Mom's struggles are now at an end and she takes with her a lifetime of fulfilled hopes, dreams, experiences, and leaves behind pieces of herself in her children and true friends.

She is survived by her two loving children, three grandkids, eight great grandkids, and many nephews and nieces and countless friends.

Helen Keller once said, "The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart." If our mother touched your hearts ----then we are all better for it.

Arrangements are being made through the McLaughlin Funeral Home in Niceville, Fl., with the intent of returning mom's ashes to Memphis, Tn., to be buried alongside her husband, sometime in the near future. Expressions of sympathy and support may be left online at www.mclaughlintwincities.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 10, 2019
