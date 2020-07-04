Gilbert E. HanoverMemphis - Gilbert E. Hanover passed away on July 3, 2020. He leaves his wife, Donna K Hanover and his children, Jeffrey Hanover, Kevin Gaiman, Scott Hanover and Sharon Hanover. He is survived by his sister, Tugar Howard. He also leaves his grandchildren, Zachary Hanover, Noah Hanover, Sam Hanover and Suzanne Hanover Zide (Josh)A private funeral was held at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery.Condolences can be sent to the family at 6546 Cherryhill Ridge, Memphis, 38120, or by email at jph607@aol.com.Due to COVID 19, there will be no open shiva at the house.