Gilbert E. Hanover
Gilbert E. Hanover

Memphis - Gilbert E. Hanover passed away on July 3, 2020. He leaves his wife, Donna K Hanover and his children, Jeffrey Hanover, Kevin Gaiman, Scott Hanover and Sharon Hanover. He is survived by his sister, Tugar Howard. He also leaves his grandchildren, Zachary Hanover, Noah Hanover, Sam Hanover and Suzanne Hanover Zide (Josh)

A private funeral was held at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery.

Condolences can be sent to the family at 6546 Cherryhill Ridge, Memphis, 38120, or by email at jph607@aol.com.

Due to COVID 19, there will be no open shiva at the house.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 4 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
