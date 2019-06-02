Services
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Memphis National Cemetery
3568 Townes Avenue at the corner of Townes and Jackson Avenue
View Map
Gladys C. McChriston

- - Gladys C. McChriston, 100, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Lauderdale. Graveside Services for Gladys will be Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Memphis National Cemetery, 3568 Townes Avenue at the corner of Townes and Jackson Avenue, Pastor Clyde Berryhill, officiating. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger McChriston. She is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 2, 2019
