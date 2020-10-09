1/1
Gladys Griffin
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladys Griffin

Memphis - Gladys Q. Griffin, born June 9, 1925, in Atiquizaya, El Salvador, lived a vibrant 95 years, completing her journey on October 4, 2020, in Memphis, TN, USA.

Gladys enjoyed a full life as an educator, from kindergarten students to the university level, an appreciator of the arts and culture, an avid crafter, and a lover of adventure. She hosted student trips to El Salvador, danced away many nights to the songs of Elvis, valued any time with family and friends and appreciated a good story. A little, but fierce firecracker, her personality was one-of-a-kind and if you met her, you would never forget her. She was a true sentimental, a shoe collector, and a Red Hat lady. Known as "Alita", "Grandmother", "Grandmama" and "GG" by her grandchildren, she made the world a better place. She was the confetti to life's party and she genuinely seized the moments God gave her. Member of Bartlett Baptist Church, Gladys solidified her relationship with Jesus In her adult years, and valued worshipping God, studying His word and serving others. May we follow in her footsteps and fully live until we die.

Left to cherish her memory are Zonia Waltman, Pelham, AL. Maria Traynham (Jerry), Overlandpark, KS, Robert Hetzel (Pat) Memphis, TN. Her sisters Carmen Akerstrom (Tom), Camarillo, CA, Eva Clark ( Charles),Scottsdale, AZ, 9 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by:

Father, Jose Ruben Quezada, mother Maria Isolina Ibarra, sisters, Olga Nelly Drew, Martha Stephens and Yetty Prydz, son- in-law Oliver Waltman, and her brother Jose Ruben Quezada.

Visitation and service will be Monday, October 12, 2020 at Bartlett Baptist Church, Bartlett TN. Visitation is from 10:00 am - 11:00 am, service is from 11:00 am - 12:00. Burial will follow the service at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 Germantown Road, Bartlett, TN 38133.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Bartlett Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Bartlett Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9013885135
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved