Gladys GriffinMemphis - Gladys Q. Griffin, born June 9, 1925, in Atiquizaya, El Salvador, lived a vibrant 95 years, completing her journey on October 4, 2020, in Memphis, TN, USA.Gladys enjoyed a full life as an educator, from kindergarten students to the university level, an appreciator of the arts and culture, an avid crafter, and a lover of adventure. She hosted student trips to El Salvador, danced away many nights to the songs of Elvis, valued any time with family and friends and appreciated a good story. A little, but fierce firecracker, her personality was one-of-a-kind and if you met her, you would never forget her. She was a true sentimental, a shoe collector, and a Red Hat lady. Known as "Alita", "Grandmother", "Grandmama" and "GG" by her grandchildren, she made the world a better place. She was the confetti to life's party and she genuinely seized the moments God gave her. Member of Bartlett Baptist Church, Gladys solidified her relationship with Jesus In her adult years, and valued worshipping God, studying His word and serving others. May we follow in her footsteps and fully live until we die.Left to cherish her memory are Zonia Waltman, Pelham, AL. Maria Traynham (Jerry), Overlandpark, KS, Robert Hetzel (Pat) Memphis, TN. Her sisters Carmen Akerstrom (Tom), Camarillo, CA, Eva Clark ( Charles),Scottsdale, AZ, 9 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.Preceded in death by:Father, Jose Ruben Quezada, mother Maria Isolina Ibarra, sisters, Olga Nelly Drew, Martha Stephens and Yetty Prydz, son- in-law Oliver Waltman, and her brother Jose Ruben Quezada.Visitation and service will be Monday, October 12, 2020 at Bartlett Baptist Church, Bartlett TN. Visitation is from 10:00 am - 11:00 am, service is from 11:00 am - 12:00. Burial will follow the service at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 Germantown Road, Bartlett, TN 38133.