Gladys Louise PetersGladys Louise Peters, age 78, of Memphis, Tennessee transitioned on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Gladys was born June 6, 1942 in Memphis, TN.Mrs. Peters was preceded in death by her mother Lena M. Peters, her father Houston Peters, two sisters: Joann Bryant and Betty Jean Moss, also one brother: Houston Peters, Jr.She leaves to cherish her memory daughters: Cassandra Peters and Marilyn Walker, sons: Davis Lee Peters and Clarence Calhoun, Jr. Sisters: Priscilla Peters, Lillian Peters, and Barbara Peters. Brothers: Fred Peters, Wee-Wee Peters, Raymond Peters, and Jerome Peters.She also leaves fifteen grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren.A visitation for Gladys will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at M.J. Edwards F.H. Stage Road Chapel, 4445 Stage Road, Memphis, Tennessee 38128. A celebration of life will occur Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM, 4445 Stage Road, Memphis, Tennessee 38128. An interment will occur Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38119.