Services
Forest Hill Funeral Home - Memphis
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN 38133
901-346-3250
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Forest Hill East
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Hill East
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Smith


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gladys Smith Obituary
Gladys Smith

Memphis, TN

Gladys Smith, 95, born on December 12, 1923, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. She leaves her son, Larry A. Governatori of Millington, TN. She leaves 6 grandchildren, Julie Governatori of Millington, TN, Dana Sutherland of Drummonds, TN Tim (Teresa) Creech of Memphis, TN, Mark Creech of Memphis, and Teri Renee Cash of Atwood, TN. She leaves 16 beautiful great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren. Gladys was a sweet lady that always had a smile on her face. She never met a stranger anywhere she went. She loved animals, working in the yard, shopping (especially flea markets and garage sales), cooking, getting her hair and mani/pedis done. She loved being with and loving her family it was very important to her. RIP you lived a long, wonderful life full of people that loved you and will miss you terribly. On Monday, February 18, the family will accept visitors from 1-2 at Forest Hill East, Whitten Rd. Funeral will be held at 2:00pm.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Forest Hill Funeral Home - Memphis
Download Now