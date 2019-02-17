|
|
Gladys Smith
Memphis, TN
Gladys Smith, 95, born on December 12, 1923, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. She leaves her son, Larry A. Governatori of Millington, TN. She leaves 6 grandchildren, Julie Governatori of Millington, TN, Dana Sutherland of Drummonds, TN Tim (Teresa) Creech of Memphis, TN, Mark Creech of Memphis, and Teri Renee Cash of Atwood, TN. She leaves 16 beautiful great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren. Gladys was a sweet lady that always had a smile on her face. She never met a stranger anywhere she went. She loved animals, working in the yard, shopping (especially flea markets and garage sales), cooking, getting her hair and mani/pedis done. She loved being with and loving her family it was very important to her. RIP you lived a long, wonderful life full of people that loved you and will miss you terribly. On Monday, February 18, the family will accept visitors from 1-2 at Forest Hill East, Whitten Rd. Funeral will be held at 2:00pm.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 17, 2019