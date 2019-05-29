Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Dyer
198 W College St
Dyer, TN
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Dyer
198 W College St
Dyer, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Etheridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Young Davidson Etheridge

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gladys Young Davidson Etheridge Obituary
Gladys Young Davidson Etheridge

Dyer - Gladys Young Davidson Etheridge, 102, of Dyer, TN passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019 as she was surrounded by her family. During her life she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. Gladys was a devoted Christian and a member of First Baptist Church of Dyer for over 60 years. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Dr. Jane D. Reagor; son, William Clark Davidson; her parents, George Young and Golden Tate Young; brothers, William G. Young and George Young, Jr.; and great-grandson, Oliver K. Davidson. She is survived by her son, Jerry T. (Nina) Davidson of Millington, TN; a loving grandmother to eight grandchildren, Wayne Reagor, Carol Reagor, Howard (Sonya) Reagor, Linda Davidson, Dr. Janet Davidson (Paul Perrone), Jerry Davidson, Jr. Tom (Carol) Clark and Tracy (Stephen) Dabaldo; eight great-grandchildren, Sean Davidson, Kayla (Dr. Dustin) Martin, Taylor Clark, Kelsi Clark, Ava Dabaldo, Rich Brannon, Clint Brannon and Alexia Reagor; and 3 great-great-grandchildren; Jack Brannon, Gavin Davidson, and Skylar Martin. In addition to being a mother and grandmother, she enjoyed working in her yard and beautiful flowers. She will also be missed by nephews and nieces, and a large extended family, last but not least a wonderful church family. The family will receive friends Wednesday (May 29) from 11am until the service at 1:00pm at First Baptist Church of Dyer (198 W College St, Dyer, TN 38330). Interment to follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Dyer, TN. The family asks any memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Dyer, TN.

Munford Funeral Home

Millington Chapel

(901) 873-0123

MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
Download Now