Gladys Young Davidson Etheridge
Dyer - Gladys Young Davidson Etheridge, 102, of Dyer, TN passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019 as she was surrounded by her family. During her life she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. Gladys was a devoted Christian and a member of First Baptist Church of Dyer for over 60 years. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Dr. Jane D. Reagor; son, William Clark Davidson; her parents, George Young and Golden Tate Young; brothers, William G. Young and George Young, Jr.; and great-grandson, Oliver K. Davidson. She is survived by her son, Jerry T. (Nina) Davidson of Millington, TN; a loving grandmother to eight grandchildren, Wayne Reagor, Carol Reagor, Howard (Sonya) Reagor, Linda Davidson, Dr. Janet Davidson (Paul Perrone), Jerry Davidson, Jr. Tom (Carol) Clark and Tracy (Stephen) Dabaldo; eight great-grandchildren, Sean Davidson, Kayla (Dr. Dustin) Martin, Taylor Clark, Kelsi Clark, Ava Dabaldo, Rich Brannon, Clint Brannon and Alexia Reagor; and 3 great-great-grandchildren; Jack Brannon, Gavin Davidson, and Skylar Martin. In addition to being a mother and grandmother, she enjoyed working in her yard and beautiful flowers. She will also be missed by nephews and nieces, and a large extended family, last but not least a wonderful church family. The family will receive friends Wednesday (May 29) from 11am until the service at 1:00pm at First Baptist Church of Dyer (198 W College St, Dyer, TN 38330). Interment to follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Dyer, TN. The family asks any memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Dyer, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 29, 2019