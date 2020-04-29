|
|
Glen Warren Dytrt
Glen Warren Dytrt died in his home on April 27, 2020 in Nesbit, MS. He was 78 years old.
Mr. Dytrt was born on November 2, 1941 in Delaware County, PA to his parents Dr. Lumir Frank Dytrt and Agnes Evelyn Coufal Dytrt. He graduated from Falls Church High School in Falls Church, VA. He received a Bachelor's and a Master of Science degree from Memphis State University, now called University of Memphis. He was a Master Automobile Technician certified by ASE. Glen was a factory representative for the Rayloc division of Genuine Parts until his retirement in 2006. He worked as a driver for the Adessa Auction company until 2018. He was a long time member of Third Church of Christ, Scientist in Memphis, TN.
Mr. Dytrt was an avid fisherman and traveled to Branson, MO on fishing trips until 2018. Glen also loved to travel, especially by Amtrak. Since 2008, he and his wife made many trips throughout the United States, covering 43 of the 50 states. One of his bucket list items in 2018, was to attend The Barrett Jackson Car Auction in Scottsdale, AZ, where he purchased a 1966 Mustang, which he enjoyed driving in the Bridgetown Fourth of July parade.
Mr. Dytrt is survived by his wife, Sharon Wingold Dytrt; his brother Ken Dytrt and wife Diane; his nephew Joey Dytrt and wife Rachael; and his niece Evelyn Dytrt Love and husband Christopher. He is also survived by his great niece and nephews Addison Dytrt, Andrew Dytrt and Oliver Love, and by his step children Andy Moretz (Tim Nash), Angela Johnson ( Fred), Steve Moretz (Amy), Angela Carson and Rhonda Warner and by his sister and brother-in-law Lynn and Todd Eastin. He leaves behind many step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren, as well as several beloved cousins in Iowa and Indiana.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Cedar Memorial Funeral Home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where he will be laid to rest. A Celebration of Glen's life will be held at Stan Quarle's Community Center in Bridgetown, at 2645 Itasca Dr., Nesbit, MS. The date will be decided later. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mr. Dytrt's life. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020