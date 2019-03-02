Services
Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home
100 W Washington St
Aberdeen, MS 39730
(662) 369-2211
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home
100 W Washington St
Aberdeen, MS 39730
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home
100 W Washington St
Aberdeen, MS 39730
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Asbury UMC
Memphis, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenda Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenda F. Morgan


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Glenda F. Morgan Obituary
Glenda F. Morgan

Memphis, TN

Glenda 84, passed away at her home in Memphis on February 26, 2019 after a long battle with breast cancer. Glenda was born September 21, 1934 to James E. Fisher and Ruth M. Fisher of Okalona, Ms and survived by 2 brothers, Harvey Fisher (Celia), of Okalona and Jimmy Fisher (Rosemary) of Corinth. Glenda married her beloved husband, Robert G. Morgan and was a dedicated wife and homemaker for 64 years. She also leaves 3 sons, Robert G. Morgan,(Kathy) of Atlanta, James F. Morgan (Debra) of Olive Branch, Walton Crawford Morgan (Debbie) of Jamestown, NC and a daughter, Ruth E Parrott, of Memphis. She was also known as "Bobbie" to 12 grandchildren and 10 great grands.

Glenda was a long time member of Asbury United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel in Aberdeen, Ms. With visitation at 1pm and service at 2pm. Also, a memorial service will be held at Asbury UMC in Memphis, March 4, 2019 at 11am.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to St.Jude or Hospice would be appreciated...
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now