|
|
Glenda F. Morgan
Memphis, TN
Glenda 84, passed away at her home in Memphis on February 26, 2019 after a long battle with breast cancer. Glenda was born September 21, 1934 to James E. Fisher and Ruth M. Fisher of Okalona, Ms and survived by 2 brothers, Harvey Fisher (Celia), of Okalona and Jimmy Fisher (Rosemary) of Corinth. Glenda married her beloved husband, Robert G. Morgan and was a dedicated wife and homemaker for 64 years. She also leaves 3 sons, Robert G. Morgan,(Kathy) of Atlanta, James F. Morgan (Debra) of Olive Branch, Walton Crawford Morgan (Debbie) of Jamestown, NC and a daughter, Ruth E Parrott, of Memphis. She was also known as "Bobbie" to 12 grandchildren and 10 great grands.
Glenda was a long time member of Asbury United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel in Aberdeen, Ms. With visitation at 1pm and service at 2pm. Also, a memorial service will be held at Asbury UMC in Memphis, March 4, 2019 at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St.Jude or Hospice would be appreciated...
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 2, 2019