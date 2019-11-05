|
Glenda Faye Hobbs
Munford - Glenda Faye Hobbs, 78, a retired sales assistant for Walmart in Millington for 35 years, passed away at Methodist North Hospital on November 4, 2019. She was born in Gratio, Tn on January 20, 1941 to Nully and Georgia Mae Deal and was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-grandmother to her family. Ms. Hobbs is survived by her daughter, Sherry Willis; sons, Tony Hobbs (Lauri Dunlavey), David (Lisa) Hobbs; sister, Patsy Sparks; grandchildren, Dylan, Tyler, Christy, Hunter, B.J., Stacey; great-grandchildren, Skyler, Johnnie Lynn, Brooks, Lilly, Bentley, and Laken. The family will receive friends from 2pm until the service at 5pm at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel on Thursday, November 7th. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019