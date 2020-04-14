|
Glenda Faye McKinney
Mrs. Glenda Faye McKinney, 66 went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday April 7, 2020 surrounded by family in Memphis, TN. Glenda worked for many of years for the City of Memphis Sewer Department. She is survived by a loving husband of 39 years Larry J. McKinney, Sr. one daughter Tara Lashay Mitchell. Two sons Larry J. (Patrica) McKinney, Jr. and Courtney James McKinney. Two sisters Mary Ann (Abdaul) Shakoor and Pinkie Windless. Three brothers Matthew (Crystal) Mitchell, Charles Mitchell and Michael A. Mitchell. Four grandchildren Steffen Mitchell, Keython Johnson, Jazmine Johnson and Mia McKinney. Five great grandchildren. One Uncle Frank Mitchell. Host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Thursday April 16, 2020 9:00 a.m. — 11:30 a.m. and Funeral service at 11:45 a.m. all services held at R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home Walnut Grove Location 2944 Walnut Grove Rd. Private Interment followed at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 regulations, the McKinnney is aware that only 30 members of their family can attend the private homegoing service. We strongly advise all family and friends to view the private homegoing service on RS Lewis Facebook live stream. Thank you for your payers and cooperation.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020