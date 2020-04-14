Services
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
(901) 235-8169
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
11:45 AM
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenda McKinney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenda Faye McKinney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenda Faye McKinney Obituary
Glenda Faye McKinney

Mrs. Glenda Faye McKinney, 66 went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday April 7, 2020 surrounded by family in Memphis, TN. Glenda worked for many of years for the City of Memphis Sewer Department. She is survived by a loving husband of 39 years Larry J. McKinney, Sr. one daughter Tara Lashay Mitchell. Two sons Larry J. (Patrica) McKinney, Jr. and Courtney James McKinney. Two sisters Mary Ann (Abdaul) Shakoor and Pinkie Windless. Three brothers Matthew (Crystal) Mitchell, Charles Mitchell and Michael A. Mitchell. Four grandchildren Steffen Mitchell, Keython Johnson, Jazmine Johnson and Mia McKinney. Five great grandchildren. One Uncle Frank Mitchell. Host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Thursday April 16, 2020 9:00 a.m. — 11:30 a.m. and Funeral service at 11:45 a.m. all services held at R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home Walnut Grove Location 2944 Walnut Grove Rd. Private Interment followed at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 regulations, the McKinnney is aware that only 30 members of their family can attend the private homegoing service. We strongly advise all family and friends to view the private homegoing service on RS Lewis Facebook live stream. Thank you for your payers and cooperation.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -