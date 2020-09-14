1/1
Glenda Faye Sinclair
Glenda Faye Sinclair

Cordova - Glenda Faye Sinclair, age 79, of Cordova, Tennessee passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. Glenda was born January 27, 1941. She was preceded in death by her beloved grandson, Gaylon Vaughan. Glenda retired from Kroger prior to her death. She is survived by her two daughters, Robin (Tim) Fair of Ashland, NE and Sue (Carl) Berry of Cordova, TN ; three sons, Clayton (Ellen) Spencer of Bruno, NE and Gary (Susan) Spencer of Jacksonville, FL and Scott (Judy) Tatum of Troy, MO; her beloved dog, Hank; 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, other family and friends.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Thank You.
