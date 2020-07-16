Glenda West ReedMemphis - Glenda West Reed, 85, of Memphis, TN passed away on July 5, 2020. Mrs. Reed was preceded in death by her husband William "Bill" Reed. She was a graduate of University of Memphis. Mrs. Reed was a retired teacher. She was a lifelong member of Bellevue Baptist and Colonial Baptist Church. She is survived her sister, Carol Hughey, two daughters, Lisa Bailey, and Lynne Thomas, her son, Mark Reed (Jill), her beloved niece, Mallory Hughey, five grandsons, and four great grandchildren. A visitation was held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday July 9, at Colonial Baptist Church, 1503 Colonial Rd. Memphis TN. The memorial service followed at 11:00 a.m. A private interment was held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made in her honor to Colonial Baptist Church, 1503 Colonial Rd. Memphis TN 38117.