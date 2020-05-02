Glendon Nathan "Jack" Ferrell



Williamsburg, VA - Glendon Nathan "Jack" Ferrell passed away in his sleep on April 29th 2020, at the age of 95.



Jack was born on October 11th, 1924 in Morrilton, Arkansas to Clarence Franklin "Frank" and Clora Ferrell. Frank moved the family to Memphis in 1933 for work with the TVA and Jack grew up there with his 5 brothers and one sister.



Jack joined the Navy in 1943 and, aboard the light cruiser U.S.S. Wilkes Barre, served as a 40mm Gunners Mate in the Pacific. The ship and crew received 4 battle stars for the Philippines Operation, assaults on Iwo Jima and Okinawa, and the final assault against Japan. He was honorably discharged as Gunner's Mate 3rd Class in 1945 and returned to Memphis, working first for the Jewel Tea Company and later for Life of Georgia as an Insurance Agent. Within a year, he married Marjorie Clark and they remained happily together until her death, in 1984, in Plantation, Florida. After her death, Jack retired and moved to Williamsburg, Virginia.



Jack Ferrell founded the "USS Wilkes-Barre Association" and organized many shipmate reunions. He was active in Williamsburg VFW Post 4639, and spent much of his free time visiting veterans. He is the last of his siblings to pass away, and is survived by his son Glenn (Susan); grandsons, Sean, Brian and Greg Ferrell; great-grandsons, Joshua Casino and Knox Ferrell; his loving partner of 31 years, Nena Clark; her daughter, Tricia (Michael Tabb); and their children.









