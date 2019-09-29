|
Glenn Allen Miller
Olive Branch - Glenn Allen Miller, 63, of Olive Branch, MS, passed away on September 24, 2019. Born February 9, 1956 to Dearl and Charlene Miller, in Memphis, TN. Glenn was preceded in death by his father. Left behind to cherish his memory are his mother; sister, Lisa Pounders (Keith); niece, Melissa Koch (Jason); and three great-nephews, Michael, Isaac, and Gideon. Glenn was an avid hunter and fisherman. The family has chosen to honor his wishes privately. Condolences may be made at: RollerFuneralHome.com/Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 29, 2019