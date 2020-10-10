1/1
Glenn Draper Ragland
Glenn Draper Ragland

Glenn Draper Ragland passed away on October 8, 2020. Music was her passion and her beautiful voice was highlighted in numerous solos and trio performances at Christ United Methodist Church, local opera productions, weddings and conventions. Early in her life, she moved to Chicago where she studied voice and had the thrill of watching Maria Callas perform Madame Butterfly. She was a longtime member of Christ Church where she sang in the choir for more than 46 years.

She was president of the Etude Music Club and of the church's Chancel Choir, served on the Opera Board and Opera Memphis Chorus. She was membership secretary at Christ Church and served two terms on the Administrative Board. She was a member of the church's First Generation Singers and a longtime member of the Kingswood Sunday School Class. She wrote the history of the music program at Christ Church, one of four volumes which highlight the church's history.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Ragland, Jr., and is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kavanaugh and Dennis Casey, her beloved grandchildren who blessed her life, Clay and Tabitha Casey and Drew and Katie Casey, her great-grandchildren Cannon and Theo Casey who brought such joy to her life and her nephew Gary Ragland, who she cherished like a son.

There will be a family-only graveside service. The family requests that memorials be made to the Traditional Music Program at Christ United Methodist Church (4488 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38117) or to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital Foundation (P.O. Box 41817, Memphis, TN 38174).




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Memories & Condolences
October 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
