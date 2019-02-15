Glenn Frederick Greene



Memphis, TN



Glenn Frederick Greene, age 87, passed away on February 13, 2019. He was born October 4, 1931 in Myrtle, MS to his parents, Harvey S. Greene and Ophelia Milam Greene. He graduated from Bethel Springs High School in Bethel Springs, TN. After high school, he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict (1953-1955) and was stationed at Camp Roberts in Monterey, California and then at Fort Richardson near Anchorage, Alaska. Upon returning from the Army, he was employed over 20 years with Memphis Furniture Manufacturing Company. Later he retired from ESI Company in Memphis, TN.



Glenn was an outdoors type of person that loved to fish, hunt, and garden; he also enjoyed a yard full of beautiful flowers. Each year he would grow a vegetable garden, always having enough to give away to each family member and to his neighbors. Playing pool with his friends at the Gaisman Senior Center was another favorite pastime.



Glenn leaves behind his sisters, Nora Sue Robinson and Violet "Vickie" Muschiano (Ken); nephews, Ronald Robinson (Deirdre) and Anthony Muschiano; grandnieces Rebekah and Rachel Robinson; and a special good friend, Norma Waterbury. He was preceded in death by his sister, Audrey Raiford and brother-in-laws, John Robinson and Robert Raiford.



Memorial contributions may be sent to Leawood Baptist Church, 3638 Macon Road, Memphis, TN 38122. Family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. with funeral services to begin at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 17 at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue. Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary