Glenn "Kim" Jobe
Glenn "Kim" Jobe

Maryville - Glenn "Kim" Jobe originally from Alcoa, TN passed away peacefully on the 2nd of June 2020 in Lenoir City, TN.

Glenn was preceded in death by his mother Willie Ruth Kimble, father Haskiel Homer Jobe, his son James Kevin Jobe, and his brother James Haskiel Jobe. Glenn is survived by his children Will Jobe, Christina Wood and Amber Jobe, and his sister Laurie Watkins.

Glenn was a US army veteran and enjoyed the outdoors, fishing on Pickwick Lake and spending time in the Great Smoky Mountains.

The funeral service will be held at East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery at 11:30 AM on the 19th of June.

www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
