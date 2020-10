Or Copy this URL to Share

Glenn Prieur



Glenn Prieur passed away on October 13th. He was retired from Baptist Memorial Hospital. He is preceded in death by his daughter Jessica Prieur and leaves behind a daughter Taylor Prieur, a son James Prieur, and a brother Garland Prieur. Arrangements for a celebration of life are as follows:



Monday 10/19/2020



Balinese Ballroom



330 N Main St



Memphis, TN 38103



6:30 PM









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store