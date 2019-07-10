Services
Terrell Broady Funeral Home, Inc.
3855 Clarksville Pike
Nashville, TN 37218
615-244-4755
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The Temple Church
3810 Kings Lane
Nashville, TN
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
1935 - 2019
Glenn Simpson Obituary
Glenn Simpson

Nashville/formerly Memphis - Glenn Simpson was born November 14, 1935, and passed away peacefully at home in Nashville on July 2, 2019, at the age of 83. Glenn resided in Memphis, TN for 40 years prior to moving to Nashville. He is survived by his wife, Mattie Simpson; children, Gregory Simpson (Jennifer), Toni Simpson Shaw (Michael), Glenn M. Simpson; daughter in love, Tanya Jackson; grandchildren, Branford Shaw, Mikala Shaw, Tonya Hopkins, Bruce Beckley, and Brandon Beckley; great-grandchildren, Sierrah Hopkins, and Kayla Hopkins; sisters, Erlene Fisher of Crete, IL, Dorothy Toney of Fresno, CA, Ola Thrower of Chicago, IL and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family & friends. Glenn was self-employed in the auto business for 50 years and was an extremely hard working man with a gentle and kind spirit. He was a friend to many and was always willing to help anyone in need. Visitation will be held at The Temple Church, 3810 Kings Lane, Nashville, TN 37218 on Friday, July 12, 2019, from 11:00 - 12:00 pm with services starting at 12:00 pm.

Terrell Broady Funeral Home, 615-244-4755
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 10, 2019
