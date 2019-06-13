Services
Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Independent Presbyterian Church of Memphis
4738 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Independent Presbyterian Church of Memphis
4738 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN
Glenn Walton Cofield Obituary
Glenn Walton Cofield

Memphis - Glenn Walton Cofield, of Memphis, Tennessee, went to be with our Lord and Savior on June 7, 2019, at the age of 57. A loving, gifted, and joyful husband, father, brother, and friend, he will be dearly and deeply missed. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Natalie Fisher Cofield, three sons, James Houston, Scott Walton, and Andrew Gibson, daughter-in-law, Kristen, siblings, Amma "Bess" E. Cofield and John B. Cofield, mother-in-law, Mary Alice "Mimi" Fisher, and a large and loving extended family. Glenn was born and raised in Oxford, Mississippi, but spent the majority of his life and adult years as a proud Memphian.

Glenn was born on October 5, 1961 to the late John "Jack" Robert Cofield Jr. and Martha Glenn Stephens Cofield in Oxford. Glenn is also preceded in death by his brother, Robert M. Cofield and beloved father-in-law, Thomas Scott Fisher.

Growing up, Glenn was a star athlete, faithful friend, and lover of life, but, most importantly, Mr. Oxford High. As an Eagle Scout, Glenn developed skills he would utilize for the rest of his life, eventually achieving such accolades as Green Egg Aficionado, Ultimate Lake Dad, and Best Dad Ever. Glenn was a graduate of Oxford High School and the University of Mississippi (Hotty Toddy, baby), and, thus, a life-long Ole Miss sports ultrafan, attending games year-round, taking advantage of every opportunity to yell, "Let's Go Rebs!"

Glenn's began his career at Arthur Anderson as a CPA in Houston, Texas eventually finding his way to Memphis to work for his father-in-law, Thomas Scott Fisher, as the CFO of Samelson Leon. Following the sale of his father-in-law's business, Glenn went on to join Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors. He led a successful career as an independent financial advisor for more than 25 years.

Glenn loved his church family and served as a Deacon at Independent Presbyterian Church as well as head usher. Glenn was an active board member of Juvenile Intervention and Faith-Based Follow-Up in addition to serving as a co-founder and board member of Paragon Bank, board member of Memphis Country Club, past treasurer and president of Carnival Memphis, member of the FedEx St. Jude Golf Tournament Committee of 100, board member of the Institute of Management Accountants, and branch manager for Raymond James Financial Services in Memphis.

This obituary was lovingly written by Glenn's family who grieve the loss of their father, husband, and role model, taken too soon. While this loss is felt acutely, Glenn's testimony of faithfulness to God and love for his family are sources of deep comfort.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Independent Presbyterian Church of Memphis, with visitation at 10:30 am.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Glenn's honor to Juvenile Intervention and Faith-Based Follow-Up.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 13, 2019
