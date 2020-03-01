|
Glenna Mae Sherrill Worth
Memphis - Glenna Mae Sherrill Worth passed away in Memphis, TN on Feb. 09, 2020. She was born June 12, 1937 in Melbourne, AK and was the daughter of Ray and Beulah Bates Sherrill. She is preceded in death by her husband C. Stanley Worth and her beloved sister Billie Joe Mabry of Shreveport, LA. She is survived by her children Sherrill Rene Miller and Carl Edward Jones; grandchildren Michael Edward Jones and Allison Miller Morris; her nephews W. Donald "Dee" and Michael Wayne Mabry.
Glenna was a model in her 20's and then later had a career selling fine jewelry. She loved her family and her very dear friends Margaret, Mary Ann, Rachel, Madeline and Katherine.
A memorial service will be held in Shreveport, LA on April 11, 2020. "…Better by far you should forget and smile than that you should remember and be sad."
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 8, 2020