Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery
Glinda Mae Trammell

Memphis - Glinda Mae Trammell, 97, of Memphis, TN passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. Ms. Trammell is preceded in death by her parents, Bud and Georgia Climer; 3 sisters: Beatrice Dotson, Lawrence Climer, and Kathleen Strokes; son-in-law, Ted W. Neal; and Joe Trammell. She is survived by her daughter, Betty Jo Neal; son, Lawrence Trammell; granddaughters, Tina Chick(Bob) and Lisa Pollard; great-grandchildren: Mark Pollard, Alex Chick, Nick Pollard, and Stuart Chick; and 3 three sisters: Mildred Carney, Joyce Paxton(Russ), and June Climer. Ms. Trammell was a hard worker most of her life whether that be at home or at Kimberly Clark where she retired after a dedicated 34 years of service. The family will receive friends for a period of visitation Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 1-2 pm with a funeral service to begin at 2:00 pm. All services and interment will be held at Northridge Woodhaven Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 23, 2019
