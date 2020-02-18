|
Gloria Ann Caldwell
Bartlett - Gloria Ann Caldwell, 77, of Bartlett, TN passed away February 15, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Audrey Cook.
Gloria Ann is survived by her husband of 55 years, Bill Caldwell; her children, Todd Caldwell, Jeff Caldwell (Christy), Dana Kepler (Tim); her grandchildren, Abigail Kepler, Kayla Medina, Erin Cannon; a great-grandson Brayden Sides; and her brothers, Paul Cook (Maude Dean), and Edward "Butch" Cook (Dot).
Memorials may be made to Bartlett Hills Baptist Church.
Family will receive friends form 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Tuesday, February 18th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will be at 10:00am on Wednesday, February 19th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Burial will be at Lee Memorial Park in Verona, MS.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020