Gloria Delois Weaver Haney
- - 73, Devoted mother and grandmother, peacefully passed away into the arms of the Lord on September 2, 2019. She was the first born to the late Margaret Lindsey Robinson and Deacon Carl Herbert Weaver. Gloria was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School class of 1963, and a retired Telephone Operator at AT&T (formerly Bellsouth Corporation).
She is survived by her Son, Timothy (Lanell) Mabone; Two Granddaughters whom she cherished as Daughters, special and loving, Shandrikka (Clevie) Easley, and Sherhonda (Chadwick) McKinnie, also Chiquita (Robert) Carpenter and Yamilya Gregory; One grandson, Timothy Mabone, Jr.; Stepmother, Josephine P. Weaver, and a Caring Companion, James Charles Haney. She helped raise three stepsons, Roderick Haney, Kenneth and Keith Hobson. Siblings, Regina (Sanford) Morris, Vicki Lemons, Marlon (Denise) Carter, Carol Weaver Walker and Stephon F. (Tia) Coleman, all of Memphis, TN. Evelyn McGee, Michael (Shelia) McGee, Leuvetta Cummings, and Toya Shumpert all of Tupelo, MS., Pastor Sean E. (Kimberly) Weaver, Charlotte, N.C.
Visitation will be held 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at R.S. Lewis Funeral Home, 2944 Walnut Grove Road, Memphis, TN. Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Mt. Moriah East Baptist Church, 1248 Haynes Road, Memphis, TN. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, Midtown.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 13, 2019