Or Copy this URL to Share

Gloria F. Crenshaw



Gloria F. Crenshaw, 63, retired Memphis Police Department Colonel passed peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.



Funeral Services Sunday, May 17, 2020, at 2 pm. New Zion Missionary Church 793 W. Peebles Road Memphis TN 38109.



Visitation EH Ford Funeral Chapel on Saturday May 16th from 3 to 5 pm.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store