Gloria F. Crenshaw
Gloria F. Crenshaw, 63, retired Memphis Police Department Colonel passed peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Funeral Services Sunday, May 17, 2020, at 2 pm. New Zion Missionary Church 793 W. Peebles Road Memphis TN 38109.
Visitation EH Ford Funeral Chapel on Saturday May 16th from 3 to 5 pm.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 12 to May 13, 2020.