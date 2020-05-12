Gloria F. Crenshaw
1957 - 2020
Gloria F. Crenshaw

Gloria F. Crenshaw, 63, retired Memphis Police Department Colonel passed peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

Funeral Services Sunday, May 17, 2020, at 2 pm. New Zion Missionary Church 793 W. Peebles Road Memphis TN 38109.

Visitation EH Ford Funeral Chapel on Saturday May 16th from 3 to 5 pm.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
Family my sincere condolences. Crenshaw became a part of our family because she was my sister Emma Mann best friend. She was like a sister to me. She will truly be missed. God needed another beautiful flower for His garden. RIP my friend/sister❤
Annie Mann
Friend
May 12, 2020
Love you all, I will truly miss my beautiful cousin Fay. God bless all of you, please continue to hold on to God and each other. Love Penny!
Mennie Crenshaw Wright-EL
Family
May 12, 2020
Alice, I loved the relationship that you had with Fay. You and your sisters have a Beautiful relationship. Fay was a faithful and giving person. Thanks for sharing her. To her son and grandchildren and the Crenshaw family, God will see you through.
Felicia Hess-Lobbins
Friend
May 12, 2020
My condolences to the family.May she rest in Heaven.
Mavis Scott
Acquaintance
May 12, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Crenshaw Family. My heart aches.
Crenshaw as we all affectionately called Fay was my friend. We met the summer before we both entered the 9th grade at Fairley High School. We both lived on Tulane so we spent a lot of time with each other. I have so many memories of school, after school and summers spent hanging out. I am feeling overwhelmed with all the years of memories. Crenshaw was always laughing or smiling. I loved her smile, I loved her. I will always cherish the times that we shared. My heart continues to ache.
Freda Abram-Johnson
Friend
May 12, 2020
My Deepest Sympathy and Prayers to the Crenshaw family. Faye was indeed a Hero to her family, friends and the City of Memphis. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Chrystal Tate
May 12, 2020
The Crenshaws had been neighbors of my family for years on Tulane. We were so sorry to hear of her passing. She has always been a beautiful person and wonderful friend. The fun and sometimes crazy memories we shared will always be in my heart. My prayers and heartfelt sympathy goes out to the family.
Sharon Abram
Friend
May 11, 2020
FAYE WILL BE TRULY MISSED.A LOVELY PERSON WHO LEFT THIS WORLD TOO SOON.GOD HAS HIS ARMS AROUND HER IN GREAT COMFORT.PEACE BE WITH YOU
AMOS&BERTHA CRENSHAW
Family
May 11, 2020
Wilbert Crenshaw
Family
May 11, 2020
You all know how we feel about you all I would like to express my condolences and let you know that the only words that I can express is prayer we will miss you so much cousin
Darryl - (feedee) Crenshaw
Family
May 11, 2020
FAYE WAS A DEAR LOVING COUSIN I HAVE ALWAYS ADORED.SHE LEFT THIS WORLD TOO EARLY,AND WILL BE GREATLY MISSED.
AMOS CRENSHAW JR.
Family
May 11, 2020
I will miss you my beautiful cousin; may you rest in eternal peace. I will ALWAYS keep you in my heart
Shirley M (Honey) Collins
Family
May 11, 2020
A friend is who you can call on and answers, no problem. Crenshaw as I called her, when I needed help she was available for my family.
Crenshaw walked with a heart of love.
Prayers for the family of Jesus comforting arms around them.
Betty Burns ❤



Betty Burns
Friend
May 11, 2020
Missing you my Beautiful Cousin. Our family was so blessed to have you be a part of it. Your sweet and loving personality will live on through us. So long for now.
Willie (Bay) Crenshaw-Franks
Family
May 11, 2020
Loving memories of my best friend since the age of 12...memories live on Emma Milan
Emma Milan
Friend
May 11, 2020
Rest in the arms of Jesus Crenshaw. You fought a good fight my friend.May God comfort your family at this time.
Barbara House Williams
Classmate
