Services
Hernando Funeral Home, Inc.
2285 Highway 51 South
Hernando, MS 38632
(662) 429-5260
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hernando Funeral Home, Inc.
2285 Highway 51 South
Hernando, MS 38632
Rosary
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:30 PM
Hernando Funeral Home, Inc.
2285 Highway 51 South
Hernando, MS 38632
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
Memphis, TN
Hernando - Gloria J. Clippinger, 82 passed away September 1, 2019. She was retired from FedEx and Methodist South Hospital. Gloria was a longtime member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church where she was active in Mother Cabrini and Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Shepherds Club in Hernando, Forever Young in Southaven, Young at Heart in Hernando and Quilters on the Square in Hernando. She is survived by her husband, Darren L. Clippinger of Hernando, children, Mark Clippinger (Suzie) of Rogers, AR, Jeanine Watts (Bill) of Slayden, Debra Clippinger of Southaven, Sheri Clippinger Padal of Romeoville, IL and Linda Faulkner (Chris) of Hernando, grandchildren, Casey Jo Clippinger of Bella Vista, AR, Eric Clippinger (Helen) of Moscow, Idaho, Ian Rude (Laura) of Bella Vista, AR, Christopher Watts (Katie) of Collierville, Jonathan Watts (Mary) of Rossville, Joshua Jeffries (Jenn) of Walls, Jeremy Jeffries (Krislyn) of Walls, Bradley Clippinger of Southaven, Ben Padal (Anneliese), Theo Padal, Nate Padal, and Sam Padal all of Romeoville, IL and thirteen great grandchildren. Gloria was preceded in death by her brother, James Trobough. The family will receive friends from 5 pm until 8 pm Friday, September 6, 2019 at Hernando Funeral Home with rosary service beginning at 7:30 pm. Mass will be 11 am Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Memphis. Interment will follow in Autumn Woods Cemetery, Olive Branch.

Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 5, 2019
