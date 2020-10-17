Gloria Jean BakerMemphis - Gloria Jean Baker, 72, a lifelong resident of Memphis, Tennessee was born September 4, 1948. She died on October 15, 2020. She attended St. James Catholic Church.She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She leaves her mother, Rose M. Baker and seven siblings, Jerry Baker (Jamie), Donna Bradley (Larry), Joe Baker, Beverly Finnell (Kelly), Sharon Arnold (Jeff), Linda Gore (Steve) and Mike Baker. She was preceded in death by her father, Jerome E. (Gerve) Baker.Her service will be held at St. James Catholic Church, 4180 Leroy Ave., on Monday October 19. Visitation will be at 10:30 and funeral services at 11:30. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to St. James Catholic Church.