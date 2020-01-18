Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Greater New Shiloh MB Church
839 Maywood St.
GLORIA Jean Mitchell RHYNE, 75, of Memphis passed January 11, 2020. The 1963 Melrose High School alumna leaves her husband, Verell; six children, twelve grandchildren, and five great grandchildren; host of relatives & friends. Visitation: 4-6p.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at E.H. Ford Mortuary, 3390 Elvis Presley, and Service at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 22, at Greater New Shiloh MB Church, 839 Maywood St.
