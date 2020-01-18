|
|
Gloria Jean Mitchell Rhyne
GLORIA Jean Mitchell RHYNE, 75, of Memphis passed January 11, 2020. The 1963 Melrose High School alumna leaves her husband, Verell; six children, twelve grandchildren, and five great grandchildren; host of relatives & friends. Visitation: 4-6p.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at E.H. Ford Mortuary, 3390 Elvis Presley, and Service at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 22, at Greater New Shiloh MB Church, 839 Maywood St.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020