Gloria Jeanne Love
Gloria Jeanne Love died Saturday, November 30, at the Baptist Reynolds Hospice House, after a long illness. She was 89.
Gloria graduated from Memphis Central High School and attended Memphis State College, majoring in journalism and music. She was active in the PTA, was a Brownie scout troop leader, volunteered at the Brooks Art Museum, and served on the board of The Friends of the Library. She was a member and past president of Brooks Gallery Book Club, Ceres Garden Club, and her neighborhood Crestwood Women's Club.
She was a lifelong advocate and activist for women's rights, civil rights, voting rights, and consumer protection issues.
She was an avid reader and taught adults to read through the Memphis Literacy Council. She was also an accomplished pianist.
Most important of all, she was a lover of life, in all its forms, and her cheerful outlook was contagious.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Love Prewitt (James A. IV), and two cousins, Gail Fischbach of Glenn Dale, MD., and Glenn Benge of Philadelphia, PA. She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Charles T. Love, Jr., and her daughter, Pamela Love Brady (Don).
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the , or the , would be appreciated.
Arrangements are being handled by Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019