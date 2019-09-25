|
Gloria Yvonne Gang
Germantown - Gloria Yvonne Gang died Sept. 23 at her home in Germantown, Tn. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Levy Chapel in Temple Israel Cemetery, 1708 Hernando Road.
Gloria, the daughter of Harry and Helen Weiner, was born March 24, 1925 in Manhattan, New York.
She was the widow of Sydney U. Gang and the mother of three children: Gregory Gang (Christine) of Germantown; Bethany (Jonathan) of Maplewood, N.J.and Michael Gang of Claverack, N.Y. She also leaves her grandchildren David Rabinowitz, Laurie Rabinowitz, Madelyn Gang and Alexis Sablock.She also leaves a great grandson, James Gang.
As a young adult Gloria was a petite showroom model in the garment district of New York. After her marriage she became an avid antique collector and, when her children were grown, an antique dealer.
She was perhaps best known as a vivacious and gracious hostess. She loved nothing better than gathering friends and family members around her table for a delicious meal made with love and culinary skill.
She was also known for telling jokes, often risque and sometimes in the colorful Yiddish language she learned from her Eastern European parents.
The family would like to thank her team of caregivers who tended to her needs with compassion and competency: Regina Miller, Tomeika Levy, Erika Levy and Luella Granderson. Memorials can be made to St Jude Children's Research Center, Temple Israel or the charity of the donors' choice.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 25, 2019