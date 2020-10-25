Goldie Richman

Goldie RichmanGoldie Richman, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on October 24, 2020, at the age of 94. She was a proud Memphian and had a personality that defined kindness. As a child during the Great Depression, she overcame scarlet fever and went on to become a talented dancer and national honor's society graduate of Humes High School. She married the love of her life, Sam Richman, with whom she had two children. She loved raising her family, attending Baron Hirsch Synagogue, as a lifelong member, talking and meeting with friends, and gardening.She was also the family caregiver and historian. In later years, her children, Lee and Sherri, tried to do for her as she did for the family elders and her husband. One of her favorite activities of all was speaking with her son in Memphis and daughter and grandchildren in Seattle. This happened daily for over 25 years and was not only the joy of her day but the joy of their day.She was a perfectionist and attention to detail always important. It showed in her appearance, every hair in place and dress, and beyond. Even near the end, she still had a dance in her step.Her genuine kindness was inspiring, but her will to live and appreciation for each day alive was just as much so. To her family, she was one of a kind and irreplaceable. They will make certain her memory and spirit live on through them. She is survived by her son, Lee Richman, daughter, Sherri (Gordon) Richman, and two grandchildren, Sam Chanen and Michael Chanen. She is preceded in death by her husband, Sam Richman, and parents, Minnie Klyman Brown and Tom Brown.Services were held October 25, 2020, with burial in Baron Hirsch Cemetery. Canale Funeral Directors had charge.The family requests that memorials be made to Baron Hirsch Synagogue.